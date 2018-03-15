Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
WH: Trump joking about Japan bowling ball test
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
WH: Trump joking about Japan bowling ball test
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump was joking when he said Wednesday that Japan uses bowling balls to test the safety of imported cars.
Source: CNN
Trump and trade (15 Videos)
WH: Trump joking about Japan bowling ball test
Trump official defends tariff with can of soup
Trump: Trade wars are good
Trump: You don't have a country without steel
Trump tariff on solar energy could cost jobs
Trump touts tax cut: USA open for business
Trump: The era of economic surrender is over
Trump: NAFTA may not turn out
Canada to fight back on US tariff on lumber
Commerce Sec. Ross on Canada lumber tariff
Trump predicts NAFTA termination
Can NAFTA be re-negotiated?
NAFTA explained
US aiming to cut its trade deficit with Mexico
Trump on NAFTA: We will renegotiate
Trump to begin renegotiating NAFTA
See More
WH: Trump joking about Japan bowling ball test
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump was joking when he said Wednesday that Japan uses bowling balls to test the safety of imported cars.
Source: CNN