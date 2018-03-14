Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Nunberg discusses Roger Stone-WikiLeaks ties
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Nunberg discusses Roger Stone-WikiLeaks ties
Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg says he warned Roger Stone, whom he has referred to as his mentor, not to associate with WikiLeaks and does not believe Stone actually met with Julian Assange.
Source: CNN
Sam Nunberg (15 Videos)
Nunberg discusses Roger Stone-WikiLeaks ties
Who is former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg?
White House responds to Nunberg's claims
Nunberg: I might give Mueller my email password
Nunberg attacks Trump camp: They're pathetic
Nunberg: Mueller won't send me to prison
Nunberg to Tapper: I'll send you my subpoena
Nunberg: 'Don't think I should' give emails to Mueller
Watch Nunberg's full interview with Erin Burnett
Tapper to Nunberg: I'd cooperate if it were me
Nunberg on subpoena: 'Screw that'
Nunberg says he will defy Mueller's subpoena
Ex-Trump aide Sam Nunberg defies Mueller probe
WaPo: Ex-Trump aide subpoenaed, says he won't testify
Ex-Trump aide: I called Trump a fool
Nunberg: I'm not testifying (full interview)
See More
Nunberg discusses Roger Stone-WikiLeaks ties
New Day
Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg says he warned Roger Stone, whom he has referred to as his mentor, not to associate with WikiLeaks and does not believe Stone actually met with Julian Assange.
Source: CNN