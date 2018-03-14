Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Nunberg discusses Roger Stone-WikiLeaks ties

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Nunberg discusses Roger Stone-WikiLeaks ties

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg says he warned Roger Stone, whom he has referred to as his mentor, not to associate with WikiLeaks and does not believe Stone actually met with Julian Assange.
Source: CNN

Sam Nunberg (15 Videos)

See More

Nunberg discusses Roger Stone-WikiLeaks ties

New Day

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg says he warned Roger Stone, whom he has referred to as his mentor, not to associate with WikiLeaks and does not believe Stone actually met with Julian Assange.
Source: CNN