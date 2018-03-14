Breaking News

    Governor calls student walkout 'shameful'

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) says he thinks the National School Walkout is a "shameful" attempt by a left-wing group to use students to further their political agenda.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) says he thinks the National School Walkout is a "shameful" attempt by a left-wing group to use students to further their political agenda.
