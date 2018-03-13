Breaking News
Saccone says political opponents hate God
Saccone says political opponents hate God
Pennsylvania congressional candidate and Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone says his political opponents hate President Trump, America and God.
Source: CNN
Saccone says political opponents hate God
