Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump floats idea of creating a 'space force'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump floats idea of creating a 'space force'
President Donald Trump floats the idea of creating a "space force," comparing it to the Air Force.
Source: CNN
Amazing Outer Space (17 Videos)
Trump floats idea of creating a 'space force'
NASA mission discovers Jupiter's inner secrets
'Fingerprint' of earliest light in universe detected
'Super blue blood moon' lights up the skies
What is a super blue blood moon?
What's in a moon's name?
Watch possible meteor flash through sky
SpaceX rocket launch creates weird cloud
Star collision scatters gold and platinum
See what it's like to fly over Mars
NASA crashes Cassini into Saturn
New source of Jupiter's aurora discovered
Watch the sun go dark again and again
NASA releases new pictures of Jupiter
Stunning new image of our galaxy
NASA: Jupiter and Saturn's moons could have life
Mercury makes rare transit across the sun
Earth-like planet discovered orbiting sun's neighbor
See More
Trump floats idea of creating a 'space force'
President Donald Trump floats the idea of creating a "space force," comparing it to the Air Force.
Source: CNN