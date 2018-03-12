DeVos struggles with school safety specifics

After the White House unveiled a proposal to establish a commission chaired by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that will recommend policy and funding proposals for school violence prevention, DeVos struggled to outline any specific policies in an interview on NBC's "The Today Show."
