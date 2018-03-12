DeVos struggles with school safety specifics

Breaking News

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos delivers remarks to employees on her first day on the job at the Department of Education February 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. DeVos was confirmed by the Senate after Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote Tuesday.
After the White House unveiled a proposal to establish a commission chaired by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that will recommend policy and funding proposals for school violence prevention, DeVos struggled to outline any specific policies in an interview on NBC's "The Today Show."
Source: CNN

