    Steel district may flip despite Trump tariffs

The United Steelworkers union is applauding President Trump's move to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. But they're supporting Democrat Conor Lamb over Republican Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania's 18th district special election for congress. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich explores whether workers will vote with union leadership.
