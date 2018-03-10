Breaking News
Bannon: Wear 'racist' label as badge of honor
Bannon: Wear 'racist' label as badge of honor
While speaking at the annual meeting of the right-wing National Front conference, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told the crowd to wear the racist label as a "badge of honor."

Source: AFP
Source: AFP
Bannon: Wear 'racist' label as badge of honor
While speaking at the annual meeting of the right-wing National Front conference, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told the crowd to wear the racist label as a "badge of honor."
Source: AFP