Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dana Bash Kennedy Intv
Dana Bash Kennedy Intv

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN anchor: Kennedy Sr. saved my grandmother

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN anchor: Kennedy Sr. saved my grandmother

CNN's Dana Bash sits down to tell Kick Kennedy about the time her great-grandfather Joseph Kennedy saved her grandmother's life.
Source: CNN

The Kennedys (21 Videos)

See More

CNN anchor: Kennedy Sr. saved my grandmother

CNN's Dana Bash sits down to tell Kick Kennedy about the time her great-grandfather Joseph Kennedy saved her grandmother's life.
Source: CNN