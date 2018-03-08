Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

fred guttenberg father victim nra video time running out senate hearing bts _00005304
fred guttenberg father victim nra video time running out senate hearing bts _00005304

    JUST WATCHED

    Father of Parkland victim rips new NRA ad

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Father of Parkland victim rips new NRA ad

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, in the Parkland school shooting, speaks about the NRA's intimidation tactics during a Senate hearing on gun violence.
Source: CNN

Florida high school shooting reaction (25 Videos)

See More

Father of Parkland victim rips new NRA ad

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, in the Parkland school shooting, speaks about the NRA's intimidation tactics during a Senate hearing on gun violence.
Source: CNN