Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Chelsea explains why Ivanka is fair game

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Chelsea explains why Ivanka is fair game

Chelsea Clinton told Stephen Colbert that, unlike other children of Presidents, Ivanka Trump is an official adviser and should expect criticism.
Source: CNN

Ivanka Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Chelsea explains why Ivanka is fair game

Chelsea Clinton told Stephen Colbert that, unlike other children of Presidents, Ivanka Trump is an official adviser and should expect criticism.
Source: CNN