    Ex-Trump aide Sam Nunberg defies Mueller probe

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg said he refuses to comply with a grand jury subpoena in the Russia investigation because he believes investigators are trying to get him to impugn controversial Trump ally Roger Stone, who Nunberg called his mentor.
Ex-Trump aide Sam Nunberg defies Mueller probe

