Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

denis mcdonough mtp
denis mcdonough mtp

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama aide: McConnell 'watered down' Russia warning

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama aide: McConnell 'watered down' Russia warning

On NBC's "Meet the Press," former Obama aide Denis McDonough said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "watered down" a warning in a 2016 joint statement on election security.
Source: CNN

Russia hacking response (15 Videos)

See More

Obama aide: McConnell 'watered down' Russia warning

On NBC's "Meet the Press," former Obama aide Denis McDonough said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "watered down" a warning in a 2016 joint statement on election security.
Source: CNN