Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Jon Stewart slams 9/11 health program proposal
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Jon Stewart slams 9/11 health program proposal
Former late night host Jon Stewart joined advocates on Capitol Hill to ask White House budget director Mick Mulvaney to leave the World Trade Center Health Program alone.
Source: CNN
Jon Stewart (16 Videos)
Jon Stewart slams 9/11 health program proposal
Jon Stewart tries to put positive spin on Trump
Jon Stewart, 'Daily Show' crew reunite for skit
Jon Stewart tells media to stop whining
Jon Stewart predicts Trump's next move
Jon Stewart slams RNC on 'The Late Show'
Jon Stewart blasts Fox News over Obama jab
Jon Stewart rescues runaway bull
Jon Stewart says goodbye to 'Daily Show'
Remember that time Jon Stewart made fun of ... everyone?
Stewart: Fox News is like a 'lying dynasty'
'The Daily Show' in five moments
See Stewart announce departure from 'The Daily Show'
Jon Stewart is leaving 'The Daily Show' later this year
Jon Stewart rips Obama, Holder
Jon Stewart goes behind the camera
Jon Stewart apologizes for no vote joke
See More
Jon Stewart slams 9/11 health program proposal
Former late night host Jon Stewart joined advocates on Capitol Hill to ask White House budget director Mick Mulvaney to leave the World Trade Center Health Program alone.
Source: CNN