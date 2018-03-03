Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Dreamer: Have sympathy for kids brought here

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dreamer: Have sympathy for kids brought here

CNN's Ana Cabrera talks with residents in the border town of El Paso, Texas, about their views on immigration reform under President Trump's administration.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and immigration (18 Videos)

See More

Dreamer: Have sympathy for kids brought here

Newsroom

CNN's Ana Cabrera talks with residents in the border town of El Paso, Texas, about their views on immigration reform under President Trump's administration.
Source: CNN