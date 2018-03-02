Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Man who sawed rifle shows 2nd amendment tattoo
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Man who sawed rifle shows 2nd amendment tattoo
During a voter panel about gun control, the man who went viral after sawing his rifle into pieces after the Parkland, Florida, shooting showed off his second amendment tattoo.
Source: CNN
Voter Panels (13 Videos)
Man who sawed rifle shows 2nd amendment tattoo
Trump voter: AR-15 a 'fabulous gun' for women
Trump voter: I was raped; I believe Moore accusers
Trump voter: I'd believe President over Jesus
What Trump voters will discuss at Thanksgiving
Trump voter: Trump's words are offensive
Man on Trump vote: What did I do?
Voters break with Trump on NFL tweets
Trump voter says Charlottesville was a setup
Trump voter: He is the world's biggest troll
Trump voter struggles over this question
Trump voter predicts a 'zombie apocalypse'
Trump voter: Putin, Trump were buddies
Voters' panel: Trump should stop tweeting
See More
Man who sawed rifle shows 2nd amendment tattoo
During a voter panel about gun control, the man who went viral after sawing his rifle into pieces after the Parkland, Florida, shooting showed off his second amendment tattoo.
Source: CNN