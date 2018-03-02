Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Man who sawed rifle shows 2nd amendment tattoo

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Man who sawed rifle shows 2nd amendment tattoo

During a voter panel about gun control, the man who went viral after sawing his rifle into pieces after the Parkland, Florida, shooting showed off his second amendment tattoo.
Source: CNN

Voter Panels (13 Videos)

See More

Man who sawed rifle shows 2nd amendment tattoo

During a voter panel about gun control, the man who went viral after sawing his rifle into pieces after the Parkland, Florida, shooting showed off his second amendment tattoo.
Source: CNN