Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    These Utah lawmakers wrote a rap song. Enjoy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

These Utah lawmakers wrote a rap song. Enjoy

Several state representatives from Utah created a rap video and the internet was left asking why.
Source: CNN

Politicians sing and dance (12 Videos)

See More

These Utah lawmakers wrote a rap song. Enjoy

Several state representatives from Utah created a rap video and the internet was left asking why.
Source: CNN