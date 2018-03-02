Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ex-CIA chief: Trump has autocrat envy
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ex-CIA chief: Trump has autocrat envy
Former head of the CIA and FBI Michael Hayden discusses why President Trump has not criticized Vladimir Putin after he used an animation showing a missile striking Florida.
Source: CNN
Presidents Trump and Putin (16 Videos)
Ex-CIA chief: Trump has autocrat envy
Things Trump has said about Putin
Different takes on Trump's meeting with Putin
Trump thanks Putin for removing US diplomats
Navarro: Do not joke about American diplomats
Trump: Putin would've liked Hillary more
Putin and Lavrov laugh about the US
Tillerson: Trump, Putin talked 2016 election
Trump, Putin shake hands at G20
Tillerson: Trump, Putin reach Syria agreement
Trump meets with Putin
Putin: US-Russia ties worse under Trump
Trump, Putin jab each other on eve of meeting
High stakes for Trump, Putin at G20 summit
Trump on Putin: One tough cookie
Trump respects Putin, says US is not innocent
What's next for US and Russia?
See More
Ex-CIA chief: Trump has autocrat envy
New Day
Former head of the CIA and FBI Michael Hayden discusses why President Trump has not criticized Vladimir Putin after he used an animation showing a missile striking Florida.
Source: CNN