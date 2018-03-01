Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Toomey NRA
Toomey NRA

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Toomey: I'm the guy who stood up to NRA

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Toomey: I'm the guy who stood up to NRA

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is defending himself after President Trump accused him of being "afraid" of the NRA.
Source: CNN

NRA (13 Videos)

See More

Sen. Toomey: I'm the guy who stood up to NRA

Newsroom

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is defending himself after President Trump accused him of being "afraid" of the NRA.
Source: CNN