Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

dianne feinstein donald trump
dianne feinstein donald trump

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Feinstein giddy over Trump's gun proposal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Feinstein giddy over Trump's gun proposal

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) erupted with glee after President Trump suggested an assault weapons ban should be included in a bipartisan bill on gun reform.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and gun policy (16 Videos)

See More

Sen. Feinstein giddy over Trump's gun proposal

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) erupted with glee after President Trump suggested an assault weapons ban should be included in a bipartisan bill on gun reform.
Source: CNN