TOPSHOT - Ivanka Trump listens while her father US President Donald Trump speaks via video with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station from the Oval Office of the White House April 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
    Sources: FBI investigating Ivanka Trump deal

Sources: FBI investigating Ivanka Trump deal

US counterintelligence officials are scrutinizing one of Ivanka Trump's international business deals, specifically the negotiations and financing surrounding Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, according to a US official and a former US official.
Source: CNN

Source: CNN