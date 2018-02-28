WaPo: Four countries saw Kushner as naive

Officials from at least four countries have discussed ways they could use Jared Kushner's intricate business arrangements, lack of experience and financial woes to manipulate President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser, The Washington Post reported.
