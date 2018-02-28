Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump bipartisan meeting 2-28-18
Trump bipartisan meeting 2-28-18

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Bump stocks will be gone

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Bump stocks will be gone

President Donald Trump says that he plans to write an executive order to eliminate bump stocks during a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers on gun control.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and gun policy (16 Videos)

See More

Trump: Bump stocks will be gone

Newsroom

President Donald Trump says that he plans to write an executive order to eliminate bump stocks during a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers on gun control.
Source: CNN