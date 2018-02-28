Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump bipartisan meeting 2-28-18
Trump bipartisan meeting 2-28-18

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump to GOP senators: You're afraid of the NRA

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump to GOP senators: You're afraid of the NRA

President Trump, in a stunning exchange with two senators over whether they would introduce legislation raising the age to buy firearms from 18 to 21, told them, "You're afraid of the NRA."
Source: CNN

NRA (13 Videos)

See More

Trump to GOP senators: You're afraid of the NRA

Newsroom

President Trump, in a stunning exchange with two senators over whether they would introduce legislation raising the age to buy firearms from 18 to 21, told them, "You're afraid of the NRA."
Source: CNN