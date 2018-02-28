Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ken Starr responds to Lewinsky's 'creepy' remark
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ken Starr responds to Lewinsky's 'creepy' remark
Ken Starr, former independent counsel during the investigation of President Bill Clinton, responds to the new comments from Monica Lewinsky about their first meeting being "creepy."
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Ken Starr responds to Lewinsky's 'creepy' remark
How 'Black Panther' is putting Illinois town on map
Trudeau's India trip ends with a hug
Students' amazing response to kindness challenge
Dust storm turns town orange
'Stranger Things' actor dances with penguins
Watch a robbery go horribly awry
Brendan Fraser alleges that he was groped
How Steph Curry is preparing for third child
George Washington's hair discovered in book
Chris Cornell's widow opens up about his death
Colbert: This country belongs to the kids
Queen Elizabeth attends London Fashion Week
This viral trend is lighting up the internet
See lung transplant recipient take 1st breath
Mechanical failure causes scary plane landing
See More
Ken Starr responds to Lewinsky's 'creepy' remark
New Day
Ken Starr, former independent counsel during the investigation of President Bill Clinton, responds to the new comments from Monica Lewinsky about their first meeting being "creepy."
Source: CNN