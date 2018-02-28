Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Ken Starr responds to Lewinsky's 'creepy' remark

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ken Starr responds to Lewinsky's 'creepy' remark

Ken Starr, former independent counsel during the investigation of President Bill Clinton, responds to the new comments from Monica Lewinsky about their first meeting being "creepy."
Source: CNN

Monica Lewinsky (12 Videos)

See More

Ken Starr responds to Lewinsky's 'creepy' remark

New Day

Ken Starr, former independent counsel during the investigation of President Bill Clinton, responds to the new comments from Monica Lewinsky about their first meeting being "creepy."
Source: CNN