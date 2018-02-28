Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

White House communications director Hope Hicks looks on during a meeting between President Trump and Don Bouvet, who has been battling cancer in the Oval Office of the White House, February 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
White House communications director Hope Hicks looks on during a meeting between President Trump and Don Bouvet, who has been battling cancer in the Oval Office of the White House, February 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Hear Hope Hicks' statement on WH resignation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hear Hope Hicks' statement on WH resignation

White House communication director Hope Hicks said that she "wishes the President the very best," after announcing her resignation.
Source: CNN

Hope Hicks (13 Videos)

See More

Hear Hope Hicks' statement on WH resignation

The Lead

White House communication director Hope Hicks said that she "wishes the President the very best," after announcing her resignation.
Source: CNN