Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: Jane Sanders (2nd L), Democratic presidential candidate U.S Senator, Bernie Sanders (C), Levi Sanders (2nd R) and David Driscoll (R) attend, "A Future To Believe in GOTV" rally concert at Prospect Park on April 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: Jane Sanders (2nd L), Democratic presidential candidate U.S Senator, Bernie Sanders (C), Levi Sanders (2nd R) and David Driscoll (R) attend, "A Future To Believe in GOTV" rally concert at Prospect Park on April 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

    JUST WATCHED

    Bernie Sanders' son dishes on his dad and DNC

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bernie Sanders' son dishes on his dad and DNC

Sen. Bernie Sander's son Levi Sanders is running for Congress in New Hampshire as a Democrat.
Source: CNN

Sen. Bernie Sanders (13 Videos)

See More

Bernie Sanders' son dishes on his dad and DNC

Sen. Bernie Sander's son Levi Sanders is running for Congress in New Hampshire as a Democrat.
Source: CNN