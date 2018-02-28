Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Rep. Don Young (R-AK) reads over an amendment he plans to offer to the National Defense Authorization Act for approval so they can be debated on the floor of the House on July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Rep. Don Young (R-AK) reads over an amendment he plans to offer to the National Defense Authorization Act for approval so they can be debated on the floor of the House on July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    US Rep.: Armed Jews could have stopped Nazis

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US Rep.: Armed Jews could have stopped Nazis

Rep. Don Young made the remark while answering a question about protecting students from gun violence. His spokesman later said it was taken out of context.
Source: CNN

Politicians in trouble (15 Videos)

See More

US Rep.: Armed Jews could have stopped Nazis

Rep. Don Young made the remark while answering a question about protecting students from gun violence. His spokesman later said it was taken out of context.
Source: CNN