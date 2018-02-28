Breaking News
US Rep.: Armed Jews could have stopped Nazis
US Rep.: Armed Jews could have stopped Nazis
Rep. Don Young made the remark while answering a question about protecting students from gun violence. His spokesman later said it was taken out of context.
US Rep.: Armed Jews could have stopped Nazis
Rep. Don Young made the remark while answering a question about protecting students from gun violence. His spokesman later said it was taken out of context.
