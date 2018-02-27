Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Carter Page
Carter Page

    JUST WATCHED

    Page: US interfered more in elections than Russians

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Page: US interfered more in elections than Russians

Former adviser to Donald Trump's campaign Carter Page weighs in on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections.
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (16 Videos)

See More

Page: US interfered more in elections than Russians

New Day

Former adviser to Donald Trump's campaign Carter Page weighs in on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections.
Source: CNN