Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump hits back after Democratic memo released
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump hits back after Democratic memo released
President Donald Trump hits back at top House Intelligence Committee Democrat Adam Schiff, dismissing a Democratic memo on FBI surveillance released earlier in the day as "a nothing."
Source: CNN
Democratic rebuttal to GOP memo (7 Videos)
Trump hits back after Democratic memo released
Devin Nunes: We wanted Dem memo out
Dems release rebuttal memo after redactions
Trump will not declassify Dem memo
Sanders: Trump has seen Democratic intel memo
Intel Democrat doubts Trump will release memo
Trump slams 'little Adam Schiff' over memo
See More
Trump hits back after Democratic memo released
President Donald Trump hits back at top House Intelligence Committee Democrat Adam Schiff, dismissing a Democratic memo on FBI surveillance released earlier in the day as "a nothing."
Source: CNN