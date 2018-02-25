Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump campaign uses photo of survivor
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump campaign uses photo of survivor
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign used a photo of a survivor of the Parkland, Florida, shooting in an email that asks its recipients to donate money to the campaign.
Source: CNN
Florida high school shooting reaction (22 Videos)
Trump campaign uses photo of survivor
Tapper questions sheriff's 'amazing leadership'
Sheriff: Of course I won't resign
Tapper presses sheriff on tone toward NRA
CNN anchor to NRA spokeswoman: How dare you
Officer brought to tears recounting school shooting
Survivor to Rubio: Will you reject NRA money?
Survivor: I'm a kid and I don't know what to do
Florida high school to reopen after massacre
FBI: Procedures at call center not followed
Trump supports arming teachers with guns
Toobin: Insane to arm teachers with guns
Shooting survivor: I'm not a crisis actor
Broward deputies to carry rifles at schools
Survivor: Next mass shooting is on legislators
Student: We are not puppets, we want change
Don Lemon calls out Florida lawmakers
Florida student: This is about us, not Trump
Woman from iconic shooting photo: I hate it
Emma Gonzalez questions NRA spokeswoman
Family talks about living with gunman
Victim's mom begs Trump: Do something!
Rick Scott details Florida gun law changes
See More
Trump campaign uses photo of survivor
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign used a photo of a survivor of the Parkland, Florida, shooting in an email that asks its recipients to donate money to the campaign.
Source: CNN