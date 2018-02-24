Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert S. Mueller III speaks during a memorial service for the Pan Am Flight 103 Lockerbie bombing at Arlington National Cemetery December 21, 2011, in Arlington, Virginia. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. and others attended the service at the Flight 103 memorial to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland by Libyan terrorists.
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert S. Mueller III speaks during a memorial service for the Pan Am Flight 103 Lockerbie bombing at Arlington National Cemetery December 21, 2011, in Arlington, Virginia. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. and others attended the service at the Flight 103 memorial to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland by Libyan terrorists.

    JUST WATCHED

    The life and career of Robert Mueller

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The life and career of Robert Mueller

CNN's Gloria Borger profiles Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the man tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (15 Videos)

See More

The life and career of Robert Mueller

CNN's Gloria Borger profiles Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the man tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Source: CNN