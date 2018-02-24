Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
The life and career of Robert Mueller
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
The life and career of Robert Mueller
CNN's Gloria Borger profiles Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the man tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Source: CNN
Robert Mueller's investigation (15 Videos)
The life and career of Robert Mueller
New charges filed against Manafort, Gates
The Mueller investigation: Who could be next?
Sources: Mueller's interest in Kushner grows
Mudd: One of the biggest losers is Devin Nunes
Mueller charges lawyer with lying about Gates interaction
LA Times: Ex-Trump aide to plead guilty
McMaster responds to Russian indictments
Clapper: More shoes will drop in Russia probe
How did the Russians allegedly interfere?
Rosenstein: Russians paid, recruited Americans
Rep. Swalwell to Trump: Do you believe it now?
Steve Bannon questioned by special counsel
What Donald Trump is like under oath
Van Jones: Things are exactly as they appear
NYT: Trump lawyers worried he'd lie to Mueller
See More
The life and career of Robert Mueller
CNN's Gloria Borger profiles Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the man tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Source: CNN