Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Stephen Curry speaks to CNN about Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Stephen Curry speaks to CNN about Trump
NBA star Stephen Curry sits down with CNN's
Van Jones
to talk about President Trump's tweet rescinding the Warriors' White House invitation after the athlete suggested he did not want to go.
Source: CNN
Sports get political (15 Videos)
Stephen Curry speaks to CNN about Trump
NBA coach calls out Trump for NFL attacks
Charles Barkley knocks Roy Moore
Trump calls on NFL to suspend Marshawn Lynch
Trump's war of words with LaVar Ball
LaVar Ball: I sent Trump shoes after fallout
UCLA basketball players released
How sports and politics clashed through history
Curry slams latest Sports Illustrated cover
Ex-NFL coach who backed Trump: 'I'm pissed'
Spike Lee, Hines Ward spar over politics in sports
Sanders, reporter spar on Trump's NFL comments
#TakeAKnee heats up on and off the field
Trump responds after a day of NFL protests
Costas: Patriotism comes in many forms
Sessions: NFL protests are a big mistake
See More
Stephen Curry speaks to CNN about Trump
NBA star Stephen Curry sits down with CNN's
Van Jones
to talk about President Trump's tweet rescinding the Warriors' White House invitation after the athlete suggested he did not want to go.
Source: CNN