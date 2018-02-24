Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Writer: Gun control debate could break America
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Writer: Gun control debate could break America
National Review writer David French says the "vicious rhetoric" in the gun control debate is putting strains on the US system.
Source: CNN
Guns in America (15 Videos)
Writer: Gun control debate could break America
Man saws AR-15 in half to support gun control
GOP donor: No money if no action on guns
Parkland students demand action on guns
Clapper: Focus on guns not FBI mistake
Kasich pleads to Trump: Take steps on guns
These Texans say guns are still the answer
Will Trump back bump stocks ban?
Duffy: Dems want to eradicate 2nd Amendment
Trump open to discussing ban on 'bump stocks'
Were automatic weapons used in Vegas shooting?
Pres. Trump's complex relationship with guns
History of the modern assault-style rifle
What the law says about buying guns online
Ryan: Congress needs to look into bump stocks
John Lewis slams 'paralysis of analysis' of guns
See More
Writer: Gun control debate could break America
National Review writer David French says the "vicious rhetoric" in the gun control debate is putting strains on the US system.
Source: CNN