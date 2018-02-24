Breaking News

CPAC Mona Charen Trump Roy Moore boo

    CPAC speaker jeered for calling out Roy Moore

Conservative writer Mona Charen criticized conservatives for defending Roy Moore and President Donald Trump amidst numerous harassment allegations at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
Conservative writer Mona Charen criticized conservatives for defending Roy Moore and President Donald Trump amidst numerous harassment allegations at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
