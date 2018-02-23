Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump shifts tone at CPAC
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump shifts tone at CPAC
President Donald Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference and hosted Australian Prime Minister Malcomb Turnbull at the White House. CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.
Source: CNN
CPAC 2018 (9 Videos)
Trump shifts tone at CPAC
Trump: Adept teachers should carry guns
Trump calls out Parkland cop for doing a 'poor job'
Trump: I try like hell to hide that bald spot
Trump blasts McCain over health care vote
Anchor, CPAC founder spar over gun control
Ted Cruz: We should target criminals
NRA chief addresses Parkland shooting, attacks Dems
NRA spokeswoman: Media loves mass shootings
What young conservatives at CPAC think of the media
See More
Trump shifts tone at CPAC
The Lead
President Donald Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference and hosted Australian Prime Minister Malcomb Turnbull at the White House. CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.
Source: CNN