Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for Donald Trump, center, arrives at the U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Manafort and Rick Gates, former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump, were accused in an Oct. 27 indictment of failing to register as agents in the U.S. for political consulting they did for Ukraine and pro-Russian politicians. They were also accused of conspiring to launder millions of dollars and hiding offshore bank accounts. Both men have pleaded not guilty. Photographer: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    New charges against Manafort in Mueller probe

New charges were filed against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation alleging that Manafort, with the assistance of long-time business partner Rick Gates, paid former European politicians to favor Ukraine.
Source: CNN

