New charges against Manafort in Mueller probe

New charges were filed against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation alleging that Manafort, with the assistance of long-time business partner Rick Gates, paid former European politicians to favor Ukraine.
New charges were filed against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation alleging that Manafort, with the assistance of long-time business partner Rick Gates, paid former European politicians to favor Ukraine.