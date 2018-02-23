Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Who's GQ's most powerful person in Washington?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Who's GQ's most powerful person in Washington?
Who tops GQ's "most powerful people in Trump's Washington" list?
Jeanne Moos
"Hopes" for the best.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump's administration (15 Videos)
Who's GQ's most powerful person in Washington?
Who is Hope Hicks?
Kellyanne Conway facing ethics complaint
Sanders: Trump's UCLA tweet was rhetorical
Mnuchin responds to viral money photos
Sessions orders feds to review background checks
WH: Franken admitted wrongdoing, Trump has not
Tillerson on NK: Peaceful pressure campaign
Kushner attorney: Senate panel playing 'games'
Mnuchin pressed on Trump's false tax claim
John Kelly often sounds a lot like Trump
Acting DHS secretary pressured by White House
What you need to know about Jared Kushner
Sources: Tillerson snubbing Ivanka Trump trip
Sessions, from Eagle Scout to attorney general
Prankster tricks White House officials
See More
Who's GQ's most powerful person in Washington?
Who tops GQ's "most powerful people in Trump's Washington" list?
Jeanne Moos
"Hopes" for the best.
Source: CNN