Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

hope hicks enigma casa blanca trump rob porter escandalo mueller ivanka pkg maria regina bustamante_00005406
hope hicks enigma casa blanca trump rob porter escandalo mueller ivanka pkg maria regina bustamante_00005406

    JUST WATCHED

    Who's GQ's most powerful person in Washington?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who's GQ's most powerful person in Washington?

Who tops GQ's "most powerful people in Trump's Washington" list? Jeanne Moos "Hopes" for the best.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump's administration (15 Videos)

See More

Who's GQ's most powerful person in Washington?

Who tops GQ's "most powerful people in Trump's Washington" list? Jeanne Moos "Hopes" for the best.
Source: CNN