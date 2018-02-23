Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald melania trump relationship history orig alee_00000110
donald melania trump relationship history orig alee_00000110

    JUST WATCHED

    When Donald met Melania

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

When Donald met Melania

White House reporter Kate Bennett looks at the ups and downs of Donald and Melania Trump's relationship.
Source: CNN

Melania Trump (16 Videos)

See More

When Donald met Melania

White House reporter Kate Bennett looks at the ups and downs of Donald and Melania Trump's relationship.
Source: CNN