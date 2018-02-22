Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Survivor responds to Trump: Terrible idea
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Survivor responds to Trump: Terrible idea
Florida shooting survivor Alfonso Calderon responds to President Donald Trump's suggestion that teachers should be armed.
Source: CNN
Florida high school shooting reaction (19 Videos)
Survivor responds to Trump: Terrible idea
Survivor: I'm a kid and I don't know what to do
Trump supports arming teachers with guns
Toobin: Insane to arm teachers with guns
Shooting survivor: I'm not a crisis actor
Broward deputies to carry rifles at schools
Survivor: Next mass shooting is on legislators
Student: We are not puppets, we want change
Survivor: I'm terrified to return to school
Classmate: Shooter had knives in lunchbox
Don Lemon calls out Florida lawmakers
Florida student: This is about us, not Trump
Woman from iconic shooting photo: I hate it
Family talks about living with gunman
Shooting survivor calls NRA 'child murderers'
Dad of shooting victim's message for Parkland
Shooting survivor: You're with us or against us
Victim's mom begs Trump: Do something!
Florida principal: 'We will get through this'
Father of victim: I don't know what to do next
See More
Survivor responds to Trump: Terrible idea
Florida shooting survivor Alfonso Calderon responds to President Donald Trump's suggestion that teachers should be armed.
Source: CNN