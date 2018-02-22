Breaking News
Victim's mom: Why hasn't anything been done?
Victim's mom: Why hasn't anything been done?
Lori Alhadeff, the mother of one of the victims of last week's shooting, shares her message for lawmakers.
Stoneman Douglas Parkland shooting CNN town hall gun debate
Victim's mom: Why hasn't anything been done?
Superintendent: Arm teachers with more money
Sheriff: My generation didn't get it done
Father of victim: My daughter was hunted
Survivor: I'm a kid and I don't know what to do
Alumni to shooting survivors: We are with you
Rubio: I support raising age limit on rifles
Survivor presses NRA rep on automatic weapons
Survivor to Rubio: Will you reject NRA money?
Deutch: Our democracy is a little broken
Nelson: Rubio showed up, our governor didn't
Rep. Deutch: It's not too soon, it's too late
NRA spokeswoman pressed on 2nd Amendment
