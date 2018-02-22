Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sheriff cuts off NRA spokeswoman
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sheriff cuts off NRA spokeswoman
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel challenges National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch about her support for victims.
Source: CNN
Stoneman Douglas Parkland shooting CNN town hall gun debate (15 Videos)
Sheriff cuts off NRA spokeswoman
Rep. Deutch: It's not too soon, it's too late
NRA spokeswoman pressed on 2nd Amendment
Victim's mom: Why hasn't anything been done?
Superintendent: Arm teachers with more money
Survivor to Rubio: Will you reject NRA money?
Survivors and parents spar with Rubio, the NRA
Marco Rubio booed at town hall
Rubio: I support raising age limit on rifles
Sheriff on gun law opposition: I'm calling BS
Survivor: Why are we the ones marching?
Survivor presses NRA rep on automatic weapons
Victim's father reads son's poem
Deutch: Our democracy is a little broken
Nelson: Rubio showed up, our governor didn't
See More
Sheriff cuts off NRA spokeswoman
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel challenges National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch about her support for victims.
Source: CNN