Nelson: Rubio showed up, our governor didn't

Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) credited his colleague Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for taking part in a CNN Town Hall on gun reform following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida but pointed out the absence of Florida's GOP representatives and Governor Rick Scott.
