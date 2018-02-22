Breaking News

A Clean The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action town hall with CNN host Jake Tapper
A Clean The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action town hall with CNN host Jake Tapper

    Survivor to Rubio: Will you reject NRA money?

School shooting survivor Cameron Kasky repeatedly asks Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) if he will continue to accept money from the NRA.
Stoneman Douglas Parkland shooting CNN town hall gun debate (13 Videos)

