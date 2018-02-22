Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
CNN hosts town hall on gun policy in America
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
CNN hosts town hall on gun policy in America
CNN hosts survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting along with law enforcement, congressmen, and a representative of the NRA in a town hall on gun policy in America.
Source: CNN
Stoneman Douglas Parkland shooting CNN town hall gun debate (15 Videos)
CNN hosts town hall on gun policy in America
Survivor to Rubio: Will you reject NRA money?
Survivors and parents spar with Rubio, the NRA
Marco Rubio booed at town hall
Rubio: I support raising age limit on rifles
Sheriff on gun law opposition: I'm calling BS
Survivor: Why are we the ones marching?
Survivor presses NRA rep on automatic weapons
Victim's father reads son's poem
Deutch: Our democracy is a little broken
Nelson: Rubio showed up, our governor didn't
Sheriff cuts off NRA spokeswoman
Rep. Deutch: It's not too soon, it's too late
NRA spokeswoman pressed on 2nd Amendment
Victim's mom: Why hasn't anything been done?
Superintendent: Arm teachers with more money
See More
CNN hosts town hall on gun policy in America
CNN hosts survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting along with law enforcement, congressmen, and a representative of the NRA in a town hall on gun policy in America.
Source: CNN