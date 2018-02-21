Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Who are the citizens hired by Russian trolls?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who are the citizens hired by Russian trolls?

CNN's Drew Griffin looks for US citizens who may have been convinced by Russian trolls to take part in the 2016 campaign.
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (16 Videos)

See More

Who are the citizens hired by Russian trolls?

CNN's Drew Griffin looks for US citizens who may have been convinced by Russian trolls to take part in the 2016 campaign.
Source: CNN