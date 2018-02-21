Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Caldwin Rep. Caldwell NR 2-21-18
Caldwin Rep. Caldwell NR 2-21-18

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN anchor presses GOP rep. on gun vote

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN anchor presses GOP rep. on gun vote

CNN's Brooke Baldwin asks GOP Representative Matt Cladwell why pornography is a bigger health risk than semi-automatic weapons.
Source: CNN

Florida high school shooting reaction (19 Videos)

See More

CNN anchor presses GOP rep. on gun vote

Newsroom

CNN's Brooke Baldwin asks GOP Representative Matt Cladwell why pornography is a bigger health risk than semi-automatic weapons.
Source: CNN