Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump supports arming teachers with guns

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump supports arming teachers with guns

President Donald Trump said that he supports the idea of arming school teachers and providing them training so they are in a position to fend off an attack at a school.
Source: CNN

Florida high school shooting reaction (19 Videos)

See More

Trump supports arming teachers with guns

President Donald Trump said that he supports the idea of arming school teachers and providing them training so they are in a position to fend off an attack at a school.
Source: CNN