Pres. Trump Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony: · Deputy Shaun Wallen, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (CA) -- 11 years of service · Corporal Rafael Ixco, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (CA) -- 20 years of service · Detective Bruce Southworth, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (CA) -- 7 years of service · District Attorney Investigator Chad Johnson, San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office (CA) -- 17 years of service · Officer Nicholas Koahou, Redlands Police Department (CA) -- 10 years of service · Detective Brian Olvera, San Bernardino Police Department (CA) -- 13 years of service · Chief Douglas Schroeder, Hesston Police Department (KS) -- 21 years of service · Emergency Medical Technician Sean Ochsenbein, Putnam County Rescue Squad (TN) -- 10 years of service · Lieutenant William Buchanan, Avery County Sheriff's Office (NC) -- 21 years of service · Firefighter/Harbor Patrol Officer David Poirier, Jr., Redondo Beach Fire Department (CA) - 25 years of service · Officer Andrew Hopfensperger, Jr., Antigo Police Department (WI) -- 9 years of service · Engineer Stephen Gunn, Peoria Fire-Medical Department (AZ) -- 12 years of service
    Trump says he supports bump stock ban

At a ceremony honoring public safety officers with the Medal of Valor, President Trump said that he supports a ban on bump stock devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to simulate automatic fire.
At a ceremony honoring public safety officers with the Medal of Valor, President Trump said that he supports a ban on bump stock devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to simulate automatic fire.
